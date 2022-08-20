HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents on Maui raised $960,000 during its 43rd annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association.

MHLA said over 1,300 people participated in the morning exercise, enjoyed food, prizes and entertainment.

Nonprofit agencies, business representatives and industry employees participated in the walk.

Participants started fundraising months before the event by collecting pledges, having bake sales, golf tournaments, concerts, chili cook-offs and more.

The Grand Wailea Maui received $51,911 in donations, AMP Restaurants raised $10,241 and Feed My Sheep raised $150,000, according to MHLA.

While funds are still being received, there will be a final amount counted in October.

MHLA said that these funds will benefit charities in Maui County.