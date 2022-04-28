HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Cookie Lab is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar store Monday, May 9th at 140 Ho’ohana St #101 in Kahului.

The 1,260 square-foot space will offer indoor seating and freshly baked Classic Cookies along with an assortment of sweet treats guaranteed to brighten your day.

To celebrate the opening of its first storefront, Maui Cookie Lab has tasty deals for customers for its first month after opening. Some deals include 50% off a coffee drink with a minimum purchase of three or more cookies, a seventh cookie free with the purchase of a six-piece box, and more.

“I would not be here today if it weren’t for the Maui community, which has welcomed and supported us to make this pivot as a result of the COVID pandemic,” said Heidi Cramer, owner and founder of Maui Cookie Lab. “Thanks to their love and aloha we have been able to realize my dream of providing an in-person shop for our customers to come in to purchase their favorite baked treats.”

Maui Cookie Lab will also offer items available only in-store, in addition to their traditional menu of baked goods. Like a Soft Serve Affogato and signature Cookie Ice Cream Sundaes, spun with locally made Roselani’s vanilla bean soft serve and topped with a choice of one of their fresh-baked Classic Cookies.

Their shop will also offer a limited beverage service — house-blend cold brew coffee, lattes and mochas provided by Maui Oma Coffee and locally made lemonade, organic milk and mango iced tea. Customers will also be able to find merchandise including t-shirts, hats, mugs and their custom-blend coffee.

Maui Cookie Lab will offer its full menu for takeout, with dine-in options. Nationwide shipping is also available through the Maui Cookie Lab website. You can also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.