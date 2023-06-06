HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fox’s new competition show “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” has home cooks from around the country battling for $250,000 and the title of MasterChef.

A Maui pastry chef is on the show this season. Her name is Madame Donut. She legally changed it to reflect her growing donut business in Wailuku.

“I started it 10 years ago,” said Madame Donut. “I had a small food trailer at the swap meet. And then about a year and a half after I started it.

“I opened a brick-and-mortar store in Wailuku, which I actually closed just before going on to this competition because I was just thinking like, you know what, I’m going to just, you know, take the leap of faith and just go for it.” Madame Donut, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” contestant

Madame Donut on “MasterChef: United Tastes of America”. (FOX)

She continues to do pop-up locations, but she’s now focused on teaching people how to cook.

“So when MasterChef kind of came up, the opportunity to do it, I was like, you know what? I would like to be on that platform because it’s about home cooks, and elevating home cooking,” she said.

You can watch Madame Donut’s debut on “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. on KHON2.