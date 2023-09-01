HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s largest commercial laundry facility is laying off more than 100 workers in the wake of the fires.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

In a letter to the state labor department Maui linen supply is letting go 179 workers.

The company said the fires, followed by a drop in tourism and business, prompted the cut.

Maui linen supply mainly services hotels and restaurants.

The company said there are no plans to close the plant.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The labor department said workers can access the online disaster recovery jobs portal to find work.