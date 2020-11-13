Maui commuter bus service set to return to War Memorial Stadium

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Commuter bus service will return to War Memorial Stadium after the recent completion of the parking lot’s repaving, says the Maui Department of Transportation.
The commuter bus routes will also resume service to the Waikapu area and continue service to Maalaea.
Commuter riders are asked to park in the designated commuter parking area only.
The following commuter routes are still suspended due to significant decrease in passengers caused by COVID-19:
- Makawao-Kapalua Commuter
- Haiku-Wailea Commuter
- Kihei-Kapalua Commuter
- Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter, number 3
- Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter, number 4
To view the full adjusted commuter route schedule, click here.
For more information, please contact the Maui County Department of Transportation at 270-7511.
