HONOLULU (KHON2) — HIDOE leaders and principals of Lahaina public schools will be meeting with Maui families and community members to discuss the latest updates for reopening schools in West Maui.

There will be two meetings on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that are both open to the public.

The morning meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Citizen Church, and the afternoon meeting will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Some community attendees are said to include:

Keith Hayashi, superintendent, Hawaiʻi State Department of Education

Rebecca Winkie, complex area superintendent, Hāna-Lāhaināluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area

Jennifer Everett, principal, King Kamehameha III Elementary

Gary Kanamori, principal, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary

Stacy Bookland, principal, Lāhainā Intermediate

Richard Carosso, principal, Lāhaināluna High