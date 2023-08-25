HONOLULU (KHON2) — HIDOE leaders and principals of Lahaina public schools will be meeting with Maui families and community members to discuss the latest updates for reopening schools in West Maui.
There will be two meetings on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that are both open to the public.
The morning meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Citizen Church, and the afternoon meeting will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Maui Arts & Cultural Center.
Some community attendees are said to include:
Keith Hayashi, superintendent, Hawaiʻi State Department of Education
Rebecca Winkie, complex area superintendent, Hāna-Lāhaināluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area
Jennifer Everett, principal, King Kamehameha III Elementary
Gary Kanamori, principal, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary
Stacy Bookland, principal, Lāhainā Intermediate
Richard Carosso, principal, Lāhaināluna High