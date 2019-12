HONOLULU (KHON2) — State sheriffs are looking for a Maui Community Correctional Center inmate who was mistakenly released from custody.

36-year old Randy Marez was released on probabtion last week Thursday.

But officials say he should have been detained because of a pending probation violation charge.

Marez is described as 5-foot-11, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 9-1-1.