Maui Community Correctional Center cancelled Saturday due to staffing shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visits at the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) have been cancelled Saturday, Nov. 16 due to staffing shortages.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) puts out visitation cancellation notices through social media in an effort to get the word out faster to people who are planning to come to the facility to visit a loved one.

To find out more about visitation schedules for each facility go to the website at dps.hawaii.gov.