HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visits at the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) have been cancelled Saturday, Nov. 16 due to staffing shortages.
The Department of Public Safety (PSD) puts out visitation cancellation notices through social media in an effort to get the word out faster to people who are planning to come to the facility to visit a loved one.
To find out more about visitation schedules for each facility go to the website at dps.hawaii.gov.
- Maui Community Correctional Center cancelled Saturday due to staffing shortage
- Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on McCully Street
- Tua Tagovailoa carted off field against Mississippi State
- Wet season storm to bring heavy rains to islands through early next week
- Police and demonstrators injured in Thursday’s wind farm protest, what happens next?