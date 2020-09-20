Maui Civil Air Patrol hosts virtual open house

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Civil Air Patrol held a virtual open house to let people know about its programs.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 19 on Zoom.

There’s a Maui County Composite Squadron cadet program for students that is focused on aerospace, leadership and character development. The training is taken from the Air Force, and there’s no requirement to join the military.

The adult program is volunteer based to respond to emergencies. Volunteers help with search and rescue operations as well as hurricane and tsunami warning efforts across the state.

Teachers can take advantage of federally funded activities and lessons for their students to learn more about aerospace. There are free STEM kits for teachers to use that include telescopes and drones. Teachers are also eligible to go on a flight so that they share about aerospace first hand.

Another open house will be held in the future. For more information, visit maui.cap.gov.

Latest Stories on KHON2