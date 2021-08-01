Maui children under 12 may have in-person classes postponed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The return of in-person classes on Maui for children under the age of 12, who cannot be vaccinated, may be postponed due to a request from Mayor Michael Victorino.

Mayor Victorino has asked the Department of Education, Department of Health and Ige administration to delay in-person classes until Maui’s healthcare facilities can be evaluated as a result of the recent COVID-19 surge.

“Even though our vaccination rate in Hawaii is fairly good compared to other states, the neighbor islands have limited hospitals and critical care facilities,” said Mayor Victorino. “Our healthcare facilities are already being challenged by the recent surge of infections, so I believe it is wiser to err on the side of caution.”

On Sunday, Aug. 1, Maui County had 66 new cases and is averaging approximately 29.6 cases a day.

This request also comes at a time where the Delta variant is becoming more prevalent nationwide.