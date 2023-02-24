HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Police Chief, John Pelletier, joins the KHON2 News in-studio to talk about priorities including better pay and recognition for dispatchers, with bills in the state Legislature to help with those goals.

In other top issues, next week brings a shift to 3-day, 12-hour work weeks for many at MPD. He also gives an update on the latest efforts to bring about the main pillars of 21st-century policing.