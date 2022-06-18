HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui celebrates ali’i nui, King Kamehameha and his legacy with a Kamehameha day with pa’u parade & ho’olaule’a.



The parade happened Saturday, June 18 in Lahaina along Front Street.

The theme of the celebrations statewide is “E Ola Ka Mo’i Kamehameha – Long live King Kamehameha.”



On December 22, 1871, King Kamehameha V proclaimed a national holiday to honor and celebrate his grandfather and the father of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

June 11, 1872, was the very first Kamehameha Day holiday celebrated 150 years ago.