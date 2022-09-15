HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui businessman has been charged with bribery after an investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to court documents, Milton Choy bribed Stewart Olani Stant, an employee of the Maui County at the time, to gain business and contracts.

Stant, the former Director of Environmental Management for the County of Maui, was also charged with Honest Services fraud.

U.S. Attorney Clare Connors said Choy received over $19 million in business and contracts directed to him from Stant between Dec. 2015 and Dec. 2018. Stant, in return, received $2 million in kickbacks, including trips to Las Vegas.

Choy was arrested in an earlier bribery case involving former state lawmakers Jamie Kalani English and Ty Cullen and, according to Connors, Choy agreed to cooperate with the government. Both English and Cullen pleaded guilty in February to accepting bribes from Choy.

Both Stant and Choy are expected in court on Sept. 19.

Stant faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines. Choy faces a maximum of 10 years and $250,000 in fines.