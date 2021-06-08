Maui Bus to launch reduced fair monthly passes for eligible riders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eligible bus riders on Maui will soon be able to pay a $25 fixed route monthly bus pass to get around.

The reduced fair monthly pass is only available to seniors over the age of 55, paratransit eligible and persons with certified disability fixed route cards, Medicare cardholders and students with valid ID who are 24 years old and younger.

The pass is set to go in effect on July 1.

The following changes will also begin on July 1:



The Maui Bus Fixed Route Service will resume for Kihei Villager Route #15 and the Ka‘anapali Islander Route #25.

Maui Bus Commuter Service will resume for the Makawao-Kapalua Commuter, Kihei-Kapalua Commuter, Haiku-Wailea Commuter and the Wailuku-Kapalua #3 and #4. Please note that all times for the reinstated routes will go back to Pre-COVID routing and time schedule.

A 12-ride (one-way trip) ticket book will also be available for purchase for $20. The ticket book is valid from July 1 through June 30, 2022.

Some certified disabilities fixed route applicants will need to register with Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. to qualify for this rate. Please contact MEO at (808) 249-2900 for application and information.

For all other inquiries, please contact the Maui County Department of Transportation at 270-7511 or send an email to public.transit@mauicounty.gov.