This video was captured in Wailuku, Maui at the corner of Kahekili Highway and Maka’ala Drive on May 12, 2022. (Courtesy: Erin McCargar)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Large brush fires on Maui have prompted road closures, and evacuations are underway for homes in Wailuku Country Estates.

According to Maui officials, the incident began shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Kahekili Highway is closed between Kamaile Street and Waiehu Beach Road. Homes on Kamaile Street in Wailuku Country Estates are being evacuated due to the blaze.

Maui Veterans Highway in front of the Armory is also closed; however, the Kahului-bound lane remains open.