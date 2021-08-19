Maui brush fire prompts road closure, evacuations in Lahaina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police closed Honoapiilani Highway at Leialii Parkway due to a brush fire and said Canoe Beach and Wahikuli Wayside Park were being evacuated on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Police made the announcement at 2:26 p.m. Thursday through a Facebook post.

Maui Fire Department officials said at 3:38 p.m. that the blaze had burned 6 acres and was 80% contained.

Fire officials said the blaze was first reported in the brush area north of the Lahaina Civic Center and mauka of Honoapiilani Highway above Hanakao’o Beach Park.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area.