HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple residences along Piihana Road have been evacuated as crews continue to battle a brush fire in Wailuku.

The Maui Police Department said Kahekili Highway is closed in both directions between Piihana Rd. and Waiehu Beach Rd. as of 3:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews are still actively working to control this fire.