Maui brush fire leaves behind extensive damage

OLOWALU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Maui Fire Department says that a brush fire, which halted traffic on Honoapiilani Highway for several hours Sunday afternoon, resulted in several damages.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.

Residents in the area were asked to evacuate as the fire was being contained.

A survey of the impacted fire area found damages to a church in the Olowalu Village area, two storage units, and another residence on Luawai Street. Damages to the residence are estimated at $30,000.

Two vehicles are the same location were also burned and are considered a 100 percent loss.

The Red Cross also opened a shelter for evacuees at the Lahaina Civic Center and Kihei Community Center for people affected by the fire. An estimated 138 people sought the shelters until the highway opened up just after midnight on Saturday.