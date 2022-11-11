LAHAINA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Maui County officials announced that the West Maui brush fire that was first reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11:40 a.m. is still ablaze.

The Maui Fire Department reported that mauka areas between Kahoma and Launiupoko are still burning in the upper regions.

MFD said approximately 40% of the fire has been contained and that nearly 2,100 acres have been impacted by the fire.

At daybreak on Friday, Nov. 12, MFD resumed airdrops as crews patrolled the perimeter of the fire. MFD has created firebreaks in key areas to protect lives and property and stated that favorable weather is pushing the containment along.

The rough terrain and steep elevations, which are sometimes vertical, have made this fire particularly difficult to contain.

According to officials, there are no evacuations or road closures at this time.

As the brush fire continues, MFD is monitoring overnight and patrolling throughout the day to ensure the fire does not breach their firebreaks.