HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staff from the Maui Brewing Company Waikiki did a clean up in Waikiki on Saturday, March 26.

They picked up trash along Kalakaua Avenue and Kuhio Avenue as part of their commitment to be good stewards of the community.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Members from the Honolulu Police Department also joined the efforts.

The Maui Brewing Company Waikiki is located at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger at 2300 Kalakaua Avenue.