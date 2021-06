HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bee is back!

The Scrips National Spelling Bee is returning in 2021, and one of the spellers in the contest is a boy from Maui.

13-year-old Simione Olakauatu, of Lokelani Intermediate School is one of the 209 students participating in the preliminary rounds over the weekend of Saturday, June 12.

The first three rounds will be done virtually and the top ten to 12 spellers will fly out to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the in-person final round in July.