HONOLULU (KHON2) — In times of devastation and need, Hawaii residents bring out the aloha.

With stories of escape and sacrifice coming out of Maui, there is also a great show of support and solidarity.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the people of Maui and the Big Island as they continue to respond to the devastating wildfires in their communities. Seeing the images of the destruction on Maui leaves me speechless. Residents have lost their homes and businesses, and some are still unaccounted for. We pray for our first responders as well as they continue to fight to keep their island and people safe. Kaua‘i stands ready to assist our neighbor counties in any way possible and we’ll continue to stay in contact with officials on both islands throughout this disaster.”

Assets from the National Guard, including chinooks, were sent to Maui to assist in firefighting operations. Guardsmen were also assisting with security, traffic control and search and rescue.

Shelters across the islands are staffed by the American Red Cross, who is also serving as the clearinghouse for reconnecting loved ones. Those searching for each other can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Aloha Air Cargo said they are flying essentials over to Maui as well as getting emergency supplies where they’re needed.

Some burn victims were flown to Oahu. Straub confirmed they are caring for three burn victims who are in critical condition.

The convention center is preparing to provide shelter to 2,000 people. This includes visitors trying to leave the state and even residents who leave Maui.

The Hawaii Convention Center is being prepped to welcome visitors and residents fleeing the fires on Maui.

Honolulu County Mayor Rick Blangiardi extended condolences and support in a statement, “I want to assure the people of Maui that the City and County of Honolulu stands ready to do anything and everything we possibly can to provide support and resources to aid in the rescue, recovery, and rebuilding efforts. Our government, in collaboration with state agencies and nonprofit organizations, will work diligently to ensure that those affected by the fire receive the assistance they need to rebuild their lives.”