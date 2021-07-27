Maui back-to-school supply drive raises over $100k

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County employees are making sure students are prepared for the first day of school. Throughout the month of July, County employees hosted a school supply drive that yielded more than $100,000 worth of new school supplies. The donated items will be distributed to Maui Nui public schools that serve low income households.

The school year begins Aug. 3 and for some parents financially struggling amid a global pandemic, covering the cost of school supplies has proven tricky.

“We collected an overwhelming number of school supplies thanks to the generosity of our fellow Maui County employees,” said County Budget Department co-chair Shirley Blackburn. “We got everything from pencils to paper, rubber slippers to backpacks, to masks and hand sanitizer for the kids.”

“I am so proud of the outstanding effort by all Maui County departments to help meet a critical community need,” commented Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “It really demonstrates the commitment of County employees to serve both on and off the job. Parents will be relieved and we hope our hardworking teachers will be too. Teachers often fill school supply gaps with their own money. We wish all students, parents and educators a healthy and successful return to school.”

Parents who would like to receive school supplies donated by Maui County employees should contact their children’s school for more information.