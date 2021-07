KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Visitors to Maui have a new shuttle service to get from Kahului Airport to west Maui and Wailea.

This provides a new transportation option since the island continues to deal with a rental car shortage and a surge in visitors.

The Maui Aloha Shuttle will have multiple departure times and stops.

It runs from July 3 to July 17 as a pilot program that could be extended through the end of summer.

There will be a ticket counter at the baggage claim area at the airport.