KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport.

Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the airport said they are asking airlines to stagger their flights during those peak times.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to TSA, they’re installing another lane and a CAT machine in checkpoint 2. They’re hoping that the installation is complete by the end of August since that should help with the wait time.

Meanwhile, kupuna and people with babies have been allowed to go to the front of the line.

DOT is looking into putting up tents and reporter Kristy Tamashiro saw officials handing out water.

Travelers are asked to arrive at the airport 2 to 3 hours prior to their flight’s departure time.