Matthew Morrison, along with local talent, hits the stage at Hawaii Theatre on Friday

Some may be familiar with him from Broadway, but to some it may by his role as Mr. Schuester from the hit television show “Glee.”

Matthew Morrison hits the stage at this historical Hawai’i Theatre Center this Friday, January 10 at 8:00pm.

“At the end of the day, I’m a song and dance man,” says Matthew Morrison.

Not that there was ever any doubt.

The Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe-nominated star may have come to national prominence through his role as the perpetually optimistic high school teacher Will Schuester on Fox TV’s “Glee,” but the Southern California native was turning heads years earlier on the Great White Way.

Matthew Morrison will not be the only person on the Hawai’i Theatre stage on Friday.

He will be featuring Broadway star Loretta Ables Sayre, along with local stars from “I’m A Bright Kid Foundation.”

