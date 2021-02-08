Matsumoto Shave Ice to celebrate 70 years with special offers, giveaways

Stanley Matsumoto and his family will celebrate the 70-year legacy of Matsumoto Shave Ice at Haleiwa Store Lots, on Saturday, Feb. 13. (Courtesy: 6 Pillars Marketing)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Matsumoto Shave Ice is inviting the public to celebrate its 70th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Haleiwa Store Lots.

The store will hand out scratch-off cards, while supplies last, during regular store hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ten lucky individuals will have a chance to win a $50 gift card, which can be used to purchase its signature shave ice and merchandise.

Matsumoto’s will also be offering specially priced $1 shave ice in size small, with a choice of up to three flavors. Extra flavors and large shave ice will be regular price.

“Matsumoto Shave Ice continues to serve as a valuable member of the Hale‘iwa Store Lots ‘ohana through their aloha and years of service to visitors and residents of the North Shore community,” Gary Evora, senior asset manager at Kamehameha Schools, said in Monday’s news release. “A well-deserved congratulations to the Matsumoto family and their employees on achieving this great milestone!”

Matsumoto’s is offering a special 70th anniversary T-shirt, designed by Kyle Shimabukuro, owner of HiLife Clothing. Throughout February, clothing will be 20% off (excluding sale items). Customers who purchase $100 or more of T-shirts will get a shave ice neck pillow or makeup pouch. The store will also be giving away branded stickers and snacks, while supplies last.



Matsumoto Shave Ice was founded originally as a grocery store by Mamoru and Helen Matsumoto in 1951. It quickly developed a large following of regulars who flocked to the store for refreshing shave ice with a rainbow of colors. It’s now known worldwide for its signature frozen treat.