HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Shave ice is remarkably popular in Hawai’i.

Not all shave ice is created equally. There are some that become entrenched within a culture.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Matsumoto Shave Ice is located on the O’ahu’s North Shore and is celebrating their 72nd anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Matsumoto is a family-owned and -operated business that both residents and visitors love.

For the one-day anniversary celebration, Matsumoto will off customers a small plain shave ice for $1 each plus tax. This includes three flavors but no extras.

Each purchase will garner the customer a scratch-off card [while supplies last]. Of these cards, ten lucky winners will receive a $50 Matsumoto Shave Ice gift card.

For customers who spend $100 or more, Matsumoto will give them a free mini shave ice puzzle.

Matsumoto will also have limited edition 72nd anniversary t-shirts for sale. The t-shirts are designed by Kyle Shimabukuro of HiLife and will cost $10 each plus tax.

“We invite everyone to come out and help us celebrate this special occasion,” said Remy Matsumoto, a third-generation family member who proudly continues the family business today. “With so much that has changed over the decades, we are very thankful that the local community and visitors continue to enjoy our humble offering.”

Mamoru and Helen Matsumoto originally founded Matsumoto Shave Ice as a grocery store in Hale’iwa. Once the establishment began their foray into shave ice, they would have customers lining up around the building to get a bit of the deliciousness.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We’re proud to have the one and only Matsumoto Shave Ice location right here at our unique plantation-style center,” said Eric Ogata, senior asset manager at Kamehameha Schools. “Haleʻiwa Store Lots is home to many locally-owned businesses that play a vital role in serving kamaʻāina and visitors to the North Shore. We wish the Matsumoto ʻohana best wishes for their much continued success!”