HONOLULU (KHON2) — Matson’s newest ship pulled into port Friday, January 17, 2020 at Honolulu Harbor.

The Lurline is the largest roll-on and roll-off container ship built in the U.S.

It’s also the fastest ship in Matson’s fleet with a top speed of 23 knots helping to ensure on-time deliveries in Hawaii.

The vessel has an enclosed garage with room for about 500 vehicles plus space for additional cargo.

This is the sixth ship in Matson’s fleet to have the Lurline name.