HONOLULU (KHON2) — Matson, Inc. christened a new barge named the Haleakala on Saturday, April 23.

The ceremony was held at the Greenbrier Gunderson Marine shipyard in Portland, Oregon.

The vessel will start service in summer.

The barge’s construction started in 2021.

It is twice as big as the one it is replacing. It can hold 72 refrigerated containers.