HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man who escaped from an Oahu work furlough program in 2019 and was wanted by the FBI for questioning is back in Hawaii.

Tyler Adams, also known as the “Master of Disguise” for his changing appearance and use of multiple fake and stolen identities, was arrested in Newport Beach, CA on a warrant out of Hawaii, on Nov. 30.

Adams was supposed to return to the Laumaka Furlough Center in May 2019 but failed to do so.

A $50,000 warrant was issued for Adams’ arrest by an Oahu Circuit Court judge in September 2020 relating to a second-degree escape charge, which is also a Class C felony. At the time, Adams was also serving time at Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) for two felony theft convictions.

Adams was also wanted by the FBI for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend who was found dead in Mexico, the bureau told KHON2 in June 2022.

The bureau doesn’t know how he got to the mainland, but they say he was romantically involved with Raquel Sabean in San Diego before they moved to Tijuana, Mexico in April 2022. The FBI said the two had a 7-month-old child.

Mexican authorities reportedly found Sabean’s car and decomposed body. Authorities contacted Adams in Mexico after issuing an amber alert for the baby, who was safe. They said he then presented a fake ID at the border to sneak past Customs and Border Patrol.

Adams was extradited on Thursday and was arrested by Hawaii officials on an Escape charge. He is being held on $50,000 bail and arraignment is set for Jan. 4.