HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kona International Airport was recently the testing site for Boeing’s newest airplane, the 777x model.

Boeing calls it the world’s largest and most fuel-efficient twin-engine jet.

Designed to seat 426 passengers, the model 7779 is longer, wider, and more spacious than its predecessors.

Boeing said crews were on the Big Island to run tests to ensure safety, reliability and performance.

The plane and its testing crews are now back in Seattle, but say they loved working in Hawai’i.

The company said it’s received hundreds of orders from airlines around the world, with the first 777X to be in the air in 2025.