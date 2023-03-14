HONOLULU (KHON2) — The plan to consolidate state, federal and county first responders is already underway.

The land is located in Central Oahu, Mililani, and is currently an Albezia forest with two plots one 150 acres and the other 93 acres respectively — not far from Wheeler Army Airfield. The land is already owned by Hawaii Technology Development Corporation.

Agencies housed there would include:

The State Department of Defense – Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

The public safety division – Law Enforcement Division

Department of Land and Natural Resources – Division of Conservation and Resource Management Enforcement

DLNR – Division of Forestry and Wildlife

Hawaii Department of Transportation – Airport Rescue Fire Fighters

CCH Department of Emergency Management

Homeland Security

FBI

United States Marshals Service

U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Federal Fire Department

Plans include numerous offices, classrooms, warehouses, indoor and outdoor training areas, cafeterias, an indoor shooting range, fitness facilities, a helipad, 500 houses and a 150-room hotel.

The House Water & Land committee passed a bill that originally requested $50 Million for construction on the first phase of the project.

HTDC Director Len Higashi testified in Tuesday’s hearing:

“The entirety of the road is estimated at about $150 million. So we’re building the start of the road and the basic infrastructure for the grating for it, which would allow the capacity to get started so this $100 million in this bill won’t even get us the full road. It’s estimated to about a $150 if you look at the renderings, I am assuming your formulator with the renderings.”

“Right, but this is just really to get it to the part where you’re gonna build the new facilities for HIEMA?” asked Rep. Linda Ichiyama (D), Chair of the Water & Land Committee.

Rep. Sonny Ganaden (D) voted against the bill.

“I think it’s rather ridiculous,” Ganaden said. “In government, we agree to be public servants and we honor the sacrifice and the duty of first responders, however, you know a hotel? A gym? All these extra amenities, they’re not really necessary.”

Ganaden said the government has a lot more pressing issues we should be focusing on.

But Dane Wicker, Deputy Director Dept. of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism, said there is a huge benefit to moving these vital agencies out of inundation zones and improving their technological capabilities.

“This also brings facilities and headquarters to serve as a home for some of our newer agencies and agencies that have gone without, and there’s a cost savings down the road,” Wicker explained. “Because right now there are facilities that are in dire need of maintenance and repair, as well as we lease private facilities to house some of these departments.”

If this project is approved, once the infrastructure is built, Ganaden said HIEMA and the Office of Enterprise Technology Services would be the first to build facilities there.

Click here for more information on SB 1469.