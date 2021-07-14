Massive brushfire in Waimea burns over 200 acres of land, residents safe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that broke out on the Big Island Tuesday night has already burned more than 200 acres of land, Hawaii Island officials reported.

The fire began burning through Ouli Gulch between Kohala Mountain Road and Kawaihae Road near Kamuela View Estates and South Kohala View Estates. As the night went on, it progressed downhill toward both subdivisions.

No evacuations or road closures were necessary as two bulldozers were called in to help contain the fire.

Seventeen Hawaii Fire Department units responded and worked through the night to combat the blaze. Responding units were able to prevent any damage to homes or critical infrastructure in the area.

County officials reported the fire to be 75% contained as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crews remain on scene to put out hot spots and watch for additional flames. HFD’s helicopter is also assisting.

The public is being asked to remain cautious and drive safely in the area.