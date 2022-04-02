HONOLULU (KHON2) — The goal is to control pet overpopulation and prevent unwanted litters by minimizing the feral cat population through an effective and humane method.

To do so Great Good Charities’ Good Fix program is partnering with the Hawaiian Humane Society and their community partners.

From April 5 through April 10 the organizations will host the Good Fix event at Aloha Stadium to provide free spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations and microchipping for free-roaming cats.

“It’s quick, it’s efficient and it is like a concentrated effort of what we do every day here at Hawaiian Humane,” said Jessica Tronoski of the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Walk-in will not be permitted so those who have free-roaming cats to bring in must register online.

Registration and drop-off will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 10 a.m. at 99-500 Salt Lake boulevard.

The Good Fix event is also looking for volunteers to register online and assist with a wide variety of tasks during the week of the clinic.