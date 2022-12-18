HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and American Medical Response responded to a mass casualty emergency this afternoon at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to EMS, the call came in at 11:06 a.m. about a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming from Phoenix, Arizona.

Officials said the plane experienced severe turbulence roughly 30 minutes outside of Honolulu.

On scene, paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated 36 patients.

20 patients, ranging from adults to a 14-month-old, were transported, officials said.

11 are in serious condition and 9 are in stable condition.

Patients are said to be in multiple emergency rooms.

Injuries included serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness, according to EMS.

In a statement from Hawaiian Airlines they said: