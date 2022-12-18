HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and American Medical Response responded to a mass casualty emergency this afternoon at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to EMS, the call came in at 11:06 a.m. about a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming from Phoenix, Arizona.

Officials said the plane experienced severe turbulence roughly 30 minutes outside of Honolulu.

On scene, paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated 36 patients.

20 patients, ranging from adults to a 14-month-old, were transported, officials said.

11 are in serious condition and 9 are in stable condition.

Patients are said to be in multiple emergency rooms.

Injuries included serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness, according to EMS.

In a statement from Hawaiian Airlines they said:

“Hawaiian Airlines flight 35 from Phoenix to Honolulu today encountered severe turbulence shortly before arrival. The Airbus A330 aircraft carrying 278 passengers and 10 crewmembers landed safely in Honolulu about 10:50 a.m. Several passengers and crewmembers were treated for minor injuries at the airport. Thirteen passengers and three crewmembers were transported to area hospitals for further care. The airline is supporting all affected passengers and employees and will provide additional information as it becomes available.”