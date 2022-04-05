HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is approaching and parents may already be thinking about childcare options.

Summer Fun programs are available in every county, but there are some changes in 2022.

Things will look quite different on Oahu as COVID mandates and restrictions fade further into memory.

“Of course, if kids and parents want their keiki to wear masks and if staff want to wear masks,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman Nathan Serota, “they by all means can, but there won’t be a requirement.”

“So we’re looking to get more back to a pre-pandemic level of Summer Fun, and that includes excursions as well, too,” Serota said. “Like Kualoa, Wet ‘n’ Wild, all these other really fun outdoor activities that makes Summer Fun so enjoyable.”

The Parks and Recreation Department needs manpower to put on Summer Fun, however. About 500 part-time Keiki Aide positions need to be filled.

“They’re basically like our camp counselors; organize the activities for the keiki to help monitor the keiki and also to have fun with the keiki as well,” Serota said.

Click here for a link to the part-time application. Summer Fun is for kids ages 6 to 13 if their birthday is before July 22. Children between the age of 13 to 17 can still volunteer as a Junior Aide, if their birthday is after July 22.

“A lot of the full-time staff that we have now, were a Summer Fun keiki and then junior aides and now are recreation directors,” Serota said.

Summer Fun registration on Oahu will have to be done in-person, however. Fees were waived in 2020 and 2021 thanks to federal relief funds.

“The last couple of years we were able to do it online because there weren’t those fees, but this year we’re going to be going back to the in-person registration. So that’s going to be at the particular Summer Fun site where you’re looking to enroll your kid. It’s going to be Saturday, May 14th,” Serota said.

“We are looking to get more towards online registration completely for the coming years, but we wanted to make sure this was a smooth process as we are getting back to a much larger program.” Nathan Serota, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman

Below is a list of all county Summer Fun Program dates along with phone numbers for each Summer Fun office.

Oahu : June 6 – July 22

: June 6 – July 22 Maui : June 6 – July 22

: June 6 – July 22 Kauai : June 13 – July 22

: June 13 – July 22 Hawaii: June 6 – July 15

