Masked man robs three jewelry pieces worth $1 million

(KHON2) — A robbery took place at a Maui jewelry store on Thursday, October 31, around 12:16 p.m.

According to the Maui Police Department (MPD), a masked man entered Greenleaf Diamonds, which is located at 730 Front Street.

The suspect was dressed in a full-length black gown, wearing black gloves, a black mask and black Nike shoes with a white “swoosh” and white soles.

According to MPD, there were no customers in the store at the time of the incident when the unknown man entered, took out a black “Glock” like semi-automatic looking pistol. The man then demanded three items from the display case, which contained other jewelry.

The three items that were stolen were a 10.10 Pink Diamond Main Loose GIA valued at $240,000.00, a 14K-W/G 20.20CT Diamond stud earrings valued at $378,000.0 and a Platinum 5.06CT Fancy Light Pink Diamond GIA valued at $450,000.00.

The total value of the three items is $1,068,000.00.

The Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the robbery.

Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company will also pay 10% of the cost of any merchandise recovered through the use of your information.

Anyone with information about the offender is asked to contact Detective Matthew Brown at matthew.brown@mpd.net.