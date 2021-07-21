Mask rule delays trial for ex-Hawaii prosecutor’s brother

HONOLULU (AP) — A drug-dealing trial against the pain physician brother of a former Hawaii prosecutor convicted in a corruption case is delayed because potential jurors will have to wear masks.

Dr. Rudolph Puana’s trial was scheduled for September, but lawyers agreed to move it to December. His sister, Katherine Kealoha, previously pleaded guilty to using her job to protect him from a drug investigation.

She and her now-estranged husband, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, are serving prison terms for convictions in a corruption case.

Prosecutors in Puana’s case say the sister once took a photo with a line of cocaine on her husband’s desk.