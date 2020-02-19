Mary’s Barbershop robber indicted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of robbing a longtime business in Waianae last month has been indicted for robbery.

Izrael Avilla Kahalewai was arrested on February 11.

Police say on January 22, he went into Mary’s Barbershop on Farrington Highway, and scuffled with the shop owner before running off with about $440.

Kahalewai is also facing drug charges.