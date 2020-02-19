Mary’s Barbershop robber indicted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of robbing a longtime business in Waianae last month has been indicted for robbery.
Izrael Avilla Kahalewai was arrested on February 11.
Police say on January 22, he went into Mary’s Barbershop on Farrington Highway, and scuffled with the shop owner before running off with about $440.
Kahalewai is also facing drug charges.
- Rod Blagojevich speaks at Denver airport prior to flight home
- Honolulu woman, whose husband contracted coronavirus, confined to cruise ship in Japan while other passengers are released
- Police investigate Date Street house fire as arson case
- Pacific Honda honored as 1st Honda dealership in nation with 50 years service in Hawaii
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Kona Iki Street is closed between Kona Street and Kapiolani Blvd due to police investigation