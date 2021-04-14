Maryknoll hosts first virtual career week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maryknoll School isn’t letting a pandemic halt students from accessing career opportunities. The school announced it would host its career week in a virtual setting, with more than 40 speakers participating to offer middle and high school students insight into an array of work industries.

The virtual event is a first of its kind for Maryknoll.

Maryknoll’s middle and high school students are able to chat with and gain valuable insight from 48

different alumni and friends from industries such as Warner Brothers Entertainment, Google and more.

Students are able to register for sessions based on their interests in the respective speaker’s industry and each featured speaker will then “talk story” about their journey after high school and into the professional world through a moderated Webinar format.

The school says students will have the opportunity to ask questions throughout the sessions, creating an interactive experience and the ability to connect directly with professionals to explore possible mentorship opportunities to guide them in their futures.

“We’re still in the COVID-19 era, so having a virtual career week is really important, because we still get to have that experience to explore careers, and it’s also open to the middle school as well. I never had that experience before. My classmates and I are really appreciative that they’re doing it,” said Noah Chang, who is a Junior at Maryknoll School.

Other industries represented in the virtual career week include: