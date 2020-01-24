Surveillance footage captures a violent robbery in Waianae that left the business owner shaken

HONOLULU(KHON2)–Video surveillance captures a violent robbery at Mary’s Barber Shop in Waianae Wednesday afternoon.

Myra Fujii is the third generation in her family to own the shop on Farrington Highway.

“They just came in robbed me of all my day’s earnings,” Fujii said, still visibly shaken after being attacked in her own barbershop yesterday.

The video shows the robber come in, go for her register and then scuffle on the ground with Fujii after she tries to stop him.

“He knew where I kept my cash. And I went to grab him to prevent him from taking my money and then we wrestled and then he pushed me in the chair and knocked me down. And he ran out the door.”

Fujii said a second man held the door open for the suspect while he robbed her, but the other man denied being involved.

The robbery happened just after 3:30P.M. She said she was getting ready to close her shop when she saw the suspect at the window and let him in because she thought he was a customer.

After the robbery, she said she ran outside and screamed for help but no one came to her aid.

“I ran outside and I yelled that I was robbed. There were people out there and they didn’t do anything.”

The incident is weighing heavy on her mind. She’s scared but said she can’t afford not to open her shop.

“I’m just afraid to come to work knowing that he is still out there and he can come back again,” Fujii said.

“Everybody has to make a living. I make an honest living trying to pay the bills to take care of my family. Then to have somebody who finds it easy just to rob me or overpower me and take my money– I don’t know. I just don’t know,” Fujii said as tears flowed down her cheeks.

Fujii said she believes the suspect was casing her shop the day before and even came inside her shop and sat down.

“He actually came here. My auntie was sitting here. I had a customer in the chair. He sat down by the magazine rack,” she explained.

She said he was dressed all in black and had a hoodie hiding his face. When she told him to take the hoodie off, he left.

She believes he is the same man that robbed her because in the surveillance video he is wearing the exact same slippers the suspect was.

What’s even more frustrating to Fujii is that she has a security door that requires customers to be buzzed in and out of her barber shop. She said she installed it after her mother, Mary, was robbed in 1995.

“She got beaten unconscious and the person that assaulted her took all her money that she earned that day too,” Fujii explained.

She said her mother’s attacker was caught and spent 10 years behind bars.

After that, Fujii started coming to the shop with her mom. They put in the security door. She also installed the surveillance system, but she said yesterday, none of it stopped them.

“They still found a way to victimize me,” Fujii said choking back tears.

“I have no idea what I have to do to protect myself.”

“I just hope he gets caught because if he doesn’t then he’s probably going to come back. And it might be worse– he might come with a gun or a knife.”

She is hoping that someone will recognize him from the surveillance video and turn him in.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact the Honolulu Police Department.

This isn’t the only robbery in the area. According to HPD’s Crimemapping website, there have been 25 robberies within a two mile radius of Mary’s Barber Shop in the last six months.

For more information about those robberies, click on the map below.