Maruo Sykap indicted for second time this week, still remains at large

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maruo Sykap, 21, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with one count of Robbery in the First Degree on Friday, April 30.

The indictment comes days following a separate indictment involving Maruo and his brother, Mark, for allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman on Kalākaua Avenue this past weekend.

The indictment alleges that on April 22, Sykap robbed a man of his valuables while armed with a dangerous instrument. Sykap was ordered to be held without bail pending trial but remains at large.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney will be seeking a prison sentence for Sykap if he is convicted.