HONOLULU (KHON2) – There were two events on Oahu to mark the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing on Japan in Hiroshima and Nagasaki were held on Saturday, Aug. 6.

At one event, the Hiroshima Commemoration and Peace Committee coordinated the 33rd annual Hiroshima Commemoration and Peace Service Ceremony held on College Walk next to the Hiroshima Peace Bell replica next to the Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii.

Everyone who was there got to ring the Hiroshima Peace Bell replica for world peace.

The Hiroshima Prefectural Government gave a replica of the Hiroshima Peace Bell as a gift to the people of Hawaii for their long-standing and strong relationship in 1985.A Hiroshima Commemoration and Peace Service has been held annually since 1990.

Over at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, people got the chance to write messages of peace on a paper bag that is a luminary that will be used in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 7.

On Sunday during the ceremony from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. you can put the luminaries along the shoreline of Pearl Harbor.