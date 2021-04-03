Market City Shopping Center hosts canned food drive

Marvin & Sandy Fong of Market City Shopping Center, left, with Karl Hedberg and Martha Balkin, representing Central Union Church in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 3, 2021. (Market City Shopping Center photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A food drive was held at the Market City Shopping Center (MCSC) on Saturday, April 3, where canned food and non-perishable items were dropped off to help struggling families in the community.

Saturday’s food drive follows a week-long food drive at MCSC.

Market City Shopping Center also contributed $1,000 to the Central Union Church Serving Aloha program.

File — Karl Hedberg, Central Union Church’s Serving Aloha chair with Sandra Au Fong, Market City Limited president in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 3, 2021. (Market City Shopping Center photo)

File – Sandra Au Fong of Market City Shopping Center presents a check to Karl Hedberg, Central Union Church’s Serving Aloha chair, as Marvin Fong and Martha Balkin look on in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 3, 2021. (Market City Shopping Center photo)

Boxes and bags filled with non-perishable items and canned food were loaded into a truck at the end of Saturday’s food drive.

MCSC wants to thank its tenants, customers and residents for their generous support.

The Serving Aloha program helps sustain people who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program serves about 500 households every week with free bags of food.