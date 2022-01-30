Market City Shopping Center celebrates Chinese New Year: ‘We are so happy to do this’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chinese New Year is on Tuesday, Feb. 1, but the Market City Shopping Center celebrated the year of the tiger a few days early, hoping to bring in good fortune to businesses and shoppers.

KHON2 stopped by to see the festivities.

“We are celebrating Chinese New Year. We are so happy to do this. We haven’t done it in two years,” said Sandy Fong, president of Market City. “We thought it is a good time go ahead and do our regular celebration, our annual celebration that we do every year.”

“This is to push away all the bad and bring in all the good luck. So, we’re hoping that we will have good health, lots of prosperity and good business for all our all tenants at Market City,” explained Fong.

“Oh, I’m so amazed. This is one of the biggest crowds we had, and I think people are just so hungry to get out and be normal and to celebrate again. I want to wish everybody a really good year this year of the tiger on behalf of Market City,” Fong continued.

The Market City Shopping Center is located at the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kapahulu Avenue, and it first opened in 1948.

