HONOLULU (KHON2) — A boater was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard before his boat sank.

The USCG was notified just before 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11 that a 10-foot boat with one person on it was in trouble in waters off of the Reef Runway about one nautical mile from Sand Island.

The person who called it in said the boater had no anchor or radio, and had littlbe phone battery left.

The USCG reported the mariner’s phone battery ran out while attempting to with USCG.

The USCG Dolphin helicopter found the boat, and the boater was hoisted up before the boat capsized.

The boater was in good condition, according to the USCG.