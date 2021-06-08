Marine debris hotline 4DA-NETS launches for World Ocean’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sustainable Coastlines Hawai’i and DLNR launched a Marine Debris Rapid Response program on Oʻahu in celebration of World Ocean’s Day.
The program’s goal is to get reid of fishing nets that wash up on coastal areas.
When the call is made trained marine debris removal specialists safely remove ghost nets from the coastlines.
Organizations such as Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute (Maui), Surfrider Foundation – Kauaʻi Chapter (Kauaʻi), and Hawaiʻi Wildlife
Fund (Hawaiʻi Island) help remove nets on neighbor islands.
To report a net: Call 833-4DA-NETS (833-432-6387) and please include the following:
● Type of debris / description
● Pin location or nearest street address
● Landmarks
● Approximate size and weight
● Name
● Phone #
● EmaiI