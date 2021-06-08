Marine debris hotline 4DA-NETS launches for World Ocean’s Day

In this April 5, 2021 photo provided by Matthew Chauvin, a juvenile Hawaiian monk seal rests on top of a pile of ghost nets on the windward shores of Laysan Island in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. A crew has returned from the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands with a boatload of marine plastic and abandoned fishing nets that threaten to entangle endangered Hawaiian monk seals and other marine animals on the tiny, uninhabited beaches stretching for more than 1,300 miles north of Honolulu. (Matthew Chauvin, Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project via AP — NOAA/NMFS Permit No. 22677)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sustainable Coastlines Hawai’i and DLNR launched a Marine Debris Rapid Response program on Oʻahu in celebration of World Ocean’s Day.

The program’s goal is to get reid of fishing nets that wash up on coastal areas.

When the call is made trained marine debris removal specialists safely remove ghost nets from the coastlines.

Organizations such as Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute (Maui), Surfrider Foundation – Kauaʻi Chapter (Kauaʻi), and Hawaiʻi Wildlife

Fund (Hawaiʻi Island) help remove nets on neighbor islands.

To report a net: Call 833-4DA-NETS (833-432-6387)‍ and please include the following:

● Type of debris / description

● Pin location or nearest street address

● Landmarks

● Approximate size and weight

● Name

● Phone #

● EmaiI