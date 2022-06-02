HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials have ordered the Marine Corps to pay a $240,000 fine for discharging wastewater above permit limits on numerous occasions.

The Hawaii Department of Health said the Marine Corps discharged enterococci bacteria above permit limits on numerous occasions between August 2020 and February 2022. When doing so, the Marine Corps failed to notify the DOH of exceedances in a timely manner.

In addition to the fine, the Marine Corps was ordered to upgrade its Kaneohe Bay Water Reclamation Facility. The upgrades must be approved by the DOH.

The DOH said they were informed that the Marine Corps plans to contest the case.

In a statement on Thursday, the Marine Corps said:

“Marine Corps Base Hawaii is working to improve operations and oversight, upgrade our WRF to eliminate reoccurrence of these issues, and to more efficiently treat wastewater and implement additions to the facility that will reduce the overall water consumption of the installation”

According to the service branch, their facility is currently operating effectively and treated wastewater is being discharged within all permit limits.

The Marine Corps is pursuing discussion with the DOH to ensure future violations do not occur.