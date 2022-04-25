HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Marine Corps Base Hawaii is getting a new school thanks to a $96 million grant to the Hawaii Department of Education (DOE).

The Department of Defense (DOD) announced the award on Monday, April 25. The new school will replace the current Mokapu Elementary School facility.

According to the DOD, the new school will serve up to 975 students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

A federal team reviewed the school project to ensure the award addresses the capacity and facility condition deficiencies that placed Mokapu Elementary School as the 33rd school on the 2019 Deputy Secretary of Defense “Public Schools on Military Installations Priority List” (Priority List).

The DOD said correcting these issues will improve the quality of education for defense-connected students, as well as aid in the recruitment and retention of service members at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Funding for this grant is provided under the Department’s Public Schools on Military Installations Program.